Naidu is confident of India emerging as global largest economy by 2047

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is known to be a visionary and tech-savvy, is confident that India will emerge as the world’s largest or the second largest economy by 2047 with Indians becoming the richest community as global wealth creators and job creators.

Participating as the chief guest at the seminar on ‘Deep Technologies’ organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GSFT), a non-profitable organisation, here on Saturday, Naidu, also expressed confidence that the country will dominate the public governance and corporate governance too globally.

“Nobody can beat us on information technology or digital technology and fortunately India is also blessed with a demographic dividend,” Naidu observed. To achieve this vision and reach the target to emerge as the global leader in technology, the former chief minister felt that India needs to work seriously on demographic management.

Chandrababu is of the opinion that if India focuses on demographic management then the country will emerge as the major supplier of foodgrains for the whole world besides becoming a manufacturing hub and a technology hub. The tech-savvy Naidu made an appeal to the participants to visualise India’s advantages and strengths to move forward while at the same time ensuring that they do not neglect the have-nots because the concentration of wealth is now in the hands of only a few which is not good for the country or society.

“My vision is turning the poor into rich and this can be realised only with the cooperation of all of you,” Chandrababu maintained. Recalling how he has rebuilt Hyderabad and successfully taken the city to global level, the former chief minister said that all this is possible only because of technological utilisation.

Pointing out how India’s youth is today driving startups that are visualising the gaps and providing leadership, bringing knowledge and technology and uberisation and scale, Naidu stated that he is now designing P-4 to reach his goal. Explaining in detail what P-4 is, he said People, Public, Private and Partnership is needed to achieve the goals that he has set now.

“My earlier vision of P-3, which is Public, Private Partnership, has turned out to be a resounding success as almost all areas today have roads which are developed in this mode,” Chandrababu recalled.