Naidu pledges to develop Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took a pledge to develop Andhra Pradesh in the next five years. He said that the investors have lost confidence in the state because of the misrule of the previous YSR Congress government. He said he had to build the confidence of the investors and invite them to the state.

He posted on social media seeking the support of the people in developing the state and building confidence in the investors. The investors have run away from the state in the last five years, he said. He further added that we have to build the confidence that Andhra Pradesh is a safe place for investments. The long coastal line is suitable for investments, he said.

The state is to be developed as number 1 in the country, Chandrababu Naidu said and sought the cooperation of the people in the development as well as inviting the investors to the state.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu started his one-day north Andhra tour. He inspected the Polavaram left canal at Darlapudi in Anakapalli district. He said that the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi has to be completed to make the district prosperous. He sought the cooperation of the people in completing the north Andhra projects.

He said that the state was completely ruined by the YSR Congress in the last five years. The former chief minister was a destroyer and he started his governance with destruction. The destruction continued for five years, he said. The state is landed in the debt trap and there is no money in the exchequer, he said.

Later, he visited Bhogapuram airport and held a review meeting on the progress of the works. He said that the Bhogapuram airport would help in the overall development of north Andhra region. The airport would come into commercial operations by 2026, the chief minister said. The airport would have better road connectivity, he said.

He said that north Andhra stood as a rock for the NDA government in the recent general elections to the Assembly. He would repay the debt by developing the region. He said that the airport would be completed by June 2026. It would run with 48 lakh passengers per year and would be the central point for the development of the region, he said.

He appealed to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu to ensure that works in the Bhogapuram are completed as per schedule.