Naidu promises water for every inch of Rayalaseema

After visiting the Banakacherla project in Nandyal district, former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said that he will take the responsibility of supplying water to every inch in Rayalaseema region.

“The State has the right to the Godavari waters that merge in the ocean and my aim is to take this water to Banakacherla to make the region fertile,” Naidu said. Expressing anger at the Jagan Reddy Government for neglecting the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the State, Naidu stated that all his efforts have gone totally waste.

The former chief minister believes that if all the 69 rivers are interlinked the State will never witness any drought situation. Observing that the entire credit of supplying water to the drought prone Rayalaseema goes totally to the TDP, Naidu termed Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a traitor of the region. Also, it is the TDP that supplied water from Pattiseema to Rayalaseema, he added.

Stating that he had planned to store the Godavari water at Vikunthapuram, the TDP supremo said that had this plan been implemented Rayalaseema would have got 280 TMC feet of water. The TDP government had sanctioned huge amounts of funds for Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC), Telugu Ganga, Kurnool-Cadapa (KC) Canal, he said that the YSRCP Government is completely neglecting all these projects.

Naidu said that he will be visiting one project every day and explaining to the people about its details. “In my capacity as the chief minister I have conducted 80 review meetings on Polavaram and almost 70 per cent of the project works have been completed. It is because of the negligence of the YSRCP Government that the diaphragm wall got damaged,” Naidu said and stated that Polavaram is a sensitive project, and this Government has neglected it.