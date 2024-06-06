Naidu refuses to meet senior officers

TDP chief and chief minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday refused to meet some officers at his Undavalli residence. The police officials denied entry for the officers at the residence.

AP Intelligence wing former chief P S R Anjaneyulu approached Chandrababu Naidu’s residence to meet him. However, the security personnel denied entry for him after consulting the senior officers at Naidu’s residence. Anjaneyulu went back from Naidu’s residence.

AP CID chief Sanjay also came to Naidu’s residence. However, the security personnel sent him back saying that he had no permission to meet Naidu. He applied for leave to go abroad but cancelled it later. He was instrumental in booking cases against Chandrababu Naidu.

Another senior IPS officer Kolli Raghurami Reddy tried to meet Chandrababu Naidu. When he contacted the security officials at Naidu’s residence, they refused to give him permission to meet Naidu.

It is said that Raghurami Reddy played a key role in the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu at Nandyal in the Skill Development Case. He is accused of being close to the YSR Congress and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with the elected MPs from the state at his residence. He had reportedly told them that the TDP would join the NDA government at the Centre. He is likely to give two to three names to the NDA leadership to take them into the cabinet.