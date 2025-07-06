x
Home > Politics

Naidu serious on Srisailam issue, summons to MLA and MP

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

Naidu serious on Srisailam issue, summons to MLA and MP

chandrababu

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu adopts a zero tolerance policy towards indiscipline within the party. Let it be supporters or leaders, Naidu never spares anyone when they cross the line and bring a bad image to the party. He often stresses the same during party meetings and rallies. But, a few elected representatives seem to be paying no heed to his repeated warnings.

In the latest instance, Naidu is reportedly displeased with the recent controversy in Rayalaseema segment. A couple of days ago, the internal politics of TDP in Nandyal district came to the fore when MP Byreddy Shabari and Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy sparred over protocol issues. The party high command has taken the issue seriously and delivered summons to both leaders to attend before the disciplinary committee.

Tensions flared up between the two groups when Byreddy Shabari attempted to your Srisailam constituency allegedly without coordinating with the local MLA. This led to escalation of violence between the supporters of both leaders. A group of men from MLA’s faction blocked the convoy of MP and hurled stones at her vehicle. Later, the group tried to attack the residence of former minister Erasu Pratap Reddy where Byreddy Shabari stayed during her visit.

The incident has exposed the brewing infighting within the ruling party in the district. Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly directed the disciplinary committee to issue a strong warning to both leaders for spoiling the image of the party. He wants to rein in such leaders who are frequently involving in internal wangle over protocol issues.

All seven assembly constituencies under Nandyal district have come under the scanner of the high command due to frequent discord among the MLAs and MP. Leaders from Nandikotkur, Panyam, Dhone and Allagadda are creating head ache to the party with their controversies as they is no proper coordination within them.

