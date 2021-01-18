Naidu, TDP leaders pay tribute to NTR on 25th death anniversary

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, national general secretary Nara Lokesh and a host of other leaders commemorated the 25th death anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR on Monday.

Naidu paid tributes to the legendary actor at NTR Ghat near the Tank Bund and by the Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

The TDP supremo was also joined by Telangana TDP president L. Ramana and several other leaders.

“NTR gave a new definition to politics, filling light in crores of lives. NTR enabled the poor and downtrodden communities to share political power. He gave food security, ensured shelter and gave clothing with his welfare,” said Naidu, as he paid his tributes to the legendary Telugu personality who hailed from Nimmakuru village in Krishna district near Gudivada town.

He said Rao proclaimed Telugu self-respect and glory to the entire world and highlighted that it has been 25 years since NTR left.

After paying respects to the former CM in Hyderabad, Naidu reached NTR Bhavan in Amaravati to pay tributes in Andhra Pradesh.

As Naidu alighted from his vehicle, TDP leaders and cadre chanted ‘Jai Babu Jai Jai Babu’

“Wherever Telugus are, today is a day to feel proud about. NTR fought for the self-respect of Telugus. It has been 25 years. Even though it has been 25 years, NTR will live in the hearts of Telugus forever,” said Naidu in Amaravati.

He was accompanied by party senior leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and TDP AP president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu among others.

NTR passed away on January 18th, 1996. In less than one year of establishing the regional party, TDP, in 1982, NTR swept the elections to rise to power in 1983.