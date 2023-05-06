Naidu to announce party candidates at Mahanadu?

There is a strong rumour doing rounds in Andhra Pradesh political circles that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is planning to announce the list of party candidates for the 2024 general election at the party’s annual meet, Mahanadu.

This year, the TDP leadership had decided to hold the Mahanadu at Rajamahendravaram for two days on May 27 and 28. While the first day would be dedicated to the delegates meeting and introduction of some policy papers, the second day would be dedicated to passing of resolutions and public meeting at the end of the day.

Chandrababu Naidu for the first time, wants to use the occasion to announce the names of the party candidates contesting the 2024 general election. However, sources say that the list would contain about 50 names and would be called the first list.

Interestingly, Chandrababu Naidu and party general secretary Nara Lokesh have announced some names in the recent past. Naidu had announced some names during his visits to the districts as part of his “Idem Kharma Rastraniki” (What is this fate for the state?) programme.

On his part, Lokesh is announcing the names during his Yuva Galam padayatra. The two have made these announcements in consultation with each other. Sources say that the two leaders have so far announced about 50 names for the 50 assembly constituencies, which would be compiled and announced at the Mahanadu.

Chandrababu Naidu usually announces the party candidates list in the eleventh hour. There was no occasion when the TDP released its candidates list at the Mahanadu. Whatever be the consideration, if Naidu announces the list at the Mahanadu, it would certainly be a record in the history of the party.

It is to be seen if this political talk becomes a reality and Naidu announces the list of the party candidates at the Rajamahendravaram Mahanadu.