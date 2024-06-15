Naidu to have direct contact with people

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had decided to have direct contact with the people. He said he would visit the party office at Mangalagiri on every Saturday and meet the party workers and the general public. He is also planning to have a system where he could meet the people directly.

Chandrababu Naidu visited the party office on Saturday. He was welcomed by the party activists and leaders in large numbers. They hailed his leadership and shouted slogans like Long Live Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu is planning to have a mechanism where he could lead both the government and the party simultaneously. Earlier, he used to spend most of the time in governance and ignore the party workers. This time, he wants to carry both the party and the government together. He also wants to be close to the party workers.

He wants a system that would keep him close to the party workers. He is, in all probability, likely to dedicate Saturdays for the party work. He would be available in the party office at Mangalagiri on Saturdays and meet the party workers and leaders.

He had already directed the Ministers to be available in the party offices in the districts. He told them to visit the party offices and meet the party cadre during their visit to the districts. He wanted the ministers to make sure that they are available for the party cadre at least one day in a week.

Chandrababu Naidu also told the officials to create a system where he would be available for the party workers one day in a week. The officials are initially planning to establish a system that would keep him close to the party cadre and leaders.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu had changed the Spandana being held on every Monday at the district Collectors offices in the state.

Naidu promises better deal for party workers

Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday promised to give a better deal to the party workers. He told them that he would soon take up filling up of nominated posts and give them to the party workers.

Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with the party leaders and workers across the state. He congratulated the party workers for working hard during the elections. He said that the party had come to power only because of the hard work of the party workers. He said he would give recognition to their hard work.

He also congratulated the party leaders and workers of the Jana Sena and BJP, who worked hard for the victory of the alliance. He said that the workers of all the three parties have worked together with commitment and dedication. He further asserted that people have also preferred the alliance and have voted in large numbers.

He said 57 per cent of the people in the state favoured the alliance. They have voted for the three parties giving the highest number of seats in the election. He claimed that the historic victory was possible only because of the hard work of the party activists and leaders. He thanked the party leaders for their cooperation and hard work to ensure that the party won the election this time.

He said that the party had won some assembly seats where it did not win at least once in the last four elections. That was the confidence that people have in alliance, he said. He wanted the party leaders to ensure that people are not disappointed with the governance.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the party workers have faced several difficulties during the last five years. The YSR Congress government had targeted the TDP workers and harassed them with false cases, he said. He wanted the TDP workers not to go on a witch-hunt and target the YSR Congress workers.