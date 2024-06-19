Naidu to visit capital area on June 20

Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is visiting the Amaravathi capital region area on Thursday to examine the progress of the construction of various buildings in different parts of the region.

Starting at his official residence at Vundavalli at 11 am, the Chief Minister will begin his tour at the Praja Vedika which was demolished by the previous government. He will then move to the area where the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has laid the foundation for the capital in Uddandarayunipalem.

Then he will visit the Seed Axis Road, the housing complexes being built for the All India Service officers, the Ministers and the High Court Judges and later move to the sites where construction works were started during the last TDP regime for the iconic buildings. Chandrababu Naidu will address the media after completing his visit in the capital region.

The chief minister plans to complete the construction of the capital at Amaravati in the next five years. Minister for Municipal Administration Ponguru Narayana had said that the first phase of the works would be completed in 30 months. The second phase would take another 30 months, completing the five years term of this government.

The officials have already started jungle clearance work in the capital villages. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad had directed the APCRDA officials to engage machines to clear bushes in the area. They have cleared the bushes in the permanent secretariat, high court building, officers residential complex and government employees residential complex areas in the first phase.