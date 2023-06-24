Naidu will be CM in next six months, says Ayyanna

TDP senior leader and former minister Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu on Saturday said that party chief N Chandrababu Naidu would become the chief minister of the state in the next six months.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers in Narsipatnam, the former minister warned the police to be cautious. He wanted them to act as the police officials and not as the police activists of the ruling YSR Congress.

The former minister alleged that some police officials were acting at the whims and fancies of the ruling party. He also alleged that the police were foisting false cases against the TDP leaders. The police were targeting the TDP leaders and the workers, he alleged.

He said that the TDP would come back to power in the next six months. Chandrababu Naidu would become the chief minister and act on the police officers. He further said that the TDP had prepared a list of the police officers who violated the rules and acted as agents of the ruling party.

The TDP government would axe all those police officials and take departmental action against them, the former minister said.

Ayyannapathrudu appealed to Chandrababu Naidu to make him the home minister to chase the corrupt police officials. “We are preparing the list of the police officials. We will start acting on them from day one of our government,” Ayyannapathrudu said.

He said that people in the state were waiting to see Jagan Mohan Reddy out of power. The presence of people at the TDP meetings is the only indication that the TDP is coming back to power, the former minister said.