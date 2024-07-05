Naidu’s Delhi tour continues for second day

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu continued his Delhi tour for the second day on Friday. He met several Union Ministers on the day and sought funds for the state.

Chandrababu Naidu met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda and Nirmala Sitaraman and others in Delhi. He requested them to be compassionate in giving funds to the state. He told them that the state finances were destroyed by the previous YSR Congress government. The state is facing a financial crisis, he told them.

He said that the previous YSR Congress government had completely ruined the state economy. The inexperience of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and cost dearly for the state government, he said. He wanted the union finance minister to include more schemes for the state in the budget. He wanted special allocations for the state in the 2024-25 annual budget.

The chief minister sought more external schemes for the state, which would require a helping hand. He wanted the union minister to be liberal in grants and schemes to the state. He also wanted the finance minister to consider Polavaram and Amaravati projects as a special case.

The chief minister also held discussions with the Japan Ambassador, FICCI chairman and other delegates during his visit to the national capital.

The chief minister then left for Hyderabad. He is scheduled to meet Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. The two chief ministers are likely to discuss the bifurcation issues and settle some issues. The discussion would be mostly around bifurcation of the institutions listed in Schedule IX and X in the AP Reorganization Act 2014.

The two chief ministers are also likely to discuss the payment of electricity bills between the two states. While the Telangana state government says that Andhra Pradesh has to pay Rs 25,000 crore to the state, Andhra Pradesh says that Telangana has to pay Rs 7,000 crore to the state. This dispute is to be resolved and made final settlement.