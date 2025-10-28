x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
View all stories
Home > Politics

Naidu’s Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh into India’s Gateway for Trade and Transport

Published on October 28, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit Locks Ugadi Release
image
Telugu360 Exclusive Election Survey Result: Mood Of Telangana: Patancheruvu
image
Andhra Pradesh Shines as Centre Approves ₹5,500-Crore Projects Under Electronics Manufacturing Boost
image
Genz Content: Need of the Hour in Tollywood
image
Naidu’s Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh into India’s Gateway for Trade and Transport

Naidu’s Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh into India’s Gateway for Trade and Transport

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious target to make Andhra Pradesh the logistics capital of India. Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, he directed railway authorities to fast-track projects worth ₹33,630 crore that are currently under development across the State. These projects aim to strengthen connectivity between major ports, industrial zones, and the national railway network.

Naidu said that enhanced railway links to Andhra Pradesh’s key ports, Mulapeta, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Ramayapatnam, will play a decisive role in boosting exports and attracting large-scale industrial investments. “We are building an integrated logistics ecosystem through close coordination between the State and the Centre,” he said.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the progress of several major railway lines, including the Nadikudi–Srikalahasti, Guntur–Guntakal, Gunadala–Mustabad bypass, Renigunta, and Rayadurg–Tumakuru lines. To accelerate work, Naidu ordered the immediate release of ₹27 crore for the Nadikudi–Srikalahasti project. He also instructed officials to operationalize the Kotipalli–Narsapur and Kakinada–Kotipalli–Amalapuram routes at the earliest to open up new freight corridors.

A major highlight of the meeting was Naidu’s proposal to connect Amaravati with a bullet train line to the upcoming international airport in the capital region. He also called for the inclusion of Tirupati in the proposed Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Chennai high-speed corridors, ensuring greater accessibility across southern India. The Chief Minister further stressed alignment of the Kharagpur–Chennai Dedicated Freight Corridor with Andhra Pradesh’s logistics strategy to strengthen the State’s role in national trade.

Focusing on passenger comfort, Naidu directed that Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Amaravati stations be developed as world-class hubs with iconic designs. He suggested that the new Amaravati terminal should feature innovative architecture, while a skywalk at Tirupati station would ensure smoother movement for pilgrims. Development of the Gnanapuram side of Visakhapatnam station was also recommended to ease traffic congestion.

Railway officials informed the Chief Minister that 73 stations are being modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and 373 new over- and under-bridges are in the pipeline. Rajahmundry station is being redeveloped at a cost of ₹271 crore, and Naidu directed that the work be completed before the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu festival.

With projects covering over 1,500 kilometres of new railway routes, Naidu’s vision is to create a seamless transport grid linking ports, industrial corridors, and cities. “Every project we complete brings Andhra Pradesh closer to becoming India’s most efficient logistics hub,” he declared.

Next Genz Content: Need of the Hour in Tollywood Previous Cyclone Impact on AP Theatres
else

TRENDING

image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit Locks Ugadi Release
image
Genz Content: Need of the Hour in Tollywood
image
Cyclone Impact on AP Theatres

Latest

image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit Locks Ugadi Release
image
Telugu360 Exclusive Election Survey Result: Mood Of Telangana: Patancheruvu
image
Andhra Pradesh Shines as Centre Approves ₹5,500-Crore Projects Under Electronics Manufacturing Boost
image
Genz Content: Need of the Hour in Tollywood
image
Naidu’s Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh into India’s Gateway for Trade and Transport

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Shines as Centre Approves ₹5,500-Crore Projects Under Electronics Manufacturing Boost
image
Naidu’s Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh into India’s Gateway for Trade and Transport
image
When the Storm Strikes, Chandrababu Naidu Stands Tall

Related Articles

Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures