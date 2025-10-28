Naidu’s Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh into India’s Gateway for Trade and Transport

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious target to make Andhra Pradesh the logistics capital of India. Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, he directed railway authorities to fast-track projects worth ₹33,630 crore that are currently under development across the State. These projects aim to strengthen connectivity between major ports, industrial zones, and the national railway network.

Naidu said that enhanced railway links to Andhra Pradesh’s key ports, Mulapeta, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Ramayapatnam, will play a decisive role in boosting exports and attracting large-scale industrial investments. “We are building an integrated logistics ecosystem through close coordination between the State and the Centre,” he said.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the progress of several major railway lines, including the Nadikudi–Srikalahasti, Guntur–Guntakal, Gunadala–Mustabad bypass, Renigunta, and Rayadurg–Tumakuru lines. To accelerate work, Naidu ordered the immediate release of ₹27 crore for the Nadikudi–Srikalahasti project. He also instructed officials to operationalize the Kotipalli–Narsapur and Kakinada–Kotipalli–Amalapuram routes at the earliest to open up new freight corridors.

A major highlight of the meeting was Naidu’s proposal to connect Amaravati with a bullet train line to the upcoming international airport in the capital region. He also called for the inclusion of Tirupati in the proposed Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Chennai high-speed corridors, ensuring greater accessibility across southern India. The Chief Minister further stressed alignment of the Kharagpur–Chennai Dedicated Freight Corridor with Andhra Pradesh’s logistics strategy to strengthen the State’s role in national trade.

Focusing on passenger comfort, Naidu directed that Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Amaravati stations be developed as world-class hubs with iconic designs. He suggested that the new Amaravati terminal should feature innovative architecture, while a skywalk at Tirupati station would ensure smoother movement for pilgrims. Development of the Gnanapuram side of Visakhapatnam station was also recommended to ease traffic congestion.

Railway officials informed the Chief Minister that 73 stations are being modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and 373 new over- and under-bridges are in the pipeline. Rajahmundry station is being redeveloped at a cost of ₹271 crore, and Naidu directed that the work be completed before the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu festival.

With projects covering over 1,500 kilometres of new railway routes, Naidu’s vision is to create a seamless transport grid linking ports, industrial corridors, and cities. “Every project we complete brings Andhra Pradesh closer to becoming India’s most efficient logistics hub,” he declared.