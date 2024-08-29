x
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s charismatic look directed by Venky Atluri

Published on August 29, 2024

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s charismatic look directed by Venky Atluri

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with NBK 109. The actor has recently ventured into the world of advertising, quickly becoming a favorite for brands. He is choosing brands that suits his stardom.

He recently starred in a new advertisement, directed by the talented Venky Atluri, who is celebrated for presenting actors in their best light.

The advertisement completed recently. Gorgeous and latest sensation Samyuktha starred opposite Balayya in this ad.

In this advertisement, Balakrishna is featured in a striking traditional look that has captivated social media, with fans expressing their admiration for his charismatic appearance. His portrayal showcases how to embody each look with elegance and strength.

Meanwhile, Venky Atluri, who is currently focused on his upcoming project Lucky Baskhar, slated for release this Diwali 2024.

