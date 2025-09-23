x
Nandamuri Fans’ Wait continues for Mokshagnya

Published on September 23, 2025 by nymisha

Nandamuri Fans’ Wait continues for Mokshagnya

Nandamuri fans have been waiting for years to witness the debut of Balakrishna’s son Mokshagnya. Balayya too admitted several times that it would happen soon and years passed. An announcement came that Prasanth Varma will introduce Mokshagnya Teja but the film got shelved due to undisclosed reasons. After this, there was no update about the debut of Mokshagnya. Balakrishna too turned tightlipped about it. Mokshagnya was spotted in family gatherings recently and the pictures went viral on social media.

This triggered debates about his debut. There are strong speculations that Mokshagnya will make his debut with Aditya 999 and the project will be directed by Krish. But an official word from the team or the makers is due. Balakrishna will soon work with Gopichand Malineni after completing Akhanda 2. It means that the project with Krish will be pushed to next year. This makes it clear that the debut of Mokshagnya will not happen this year and the wait for his debut will continue for Nandamuri fans.

