Nandamuri Kalyanram’s film Climax like never before

Nandamuri Kalyanram is currently shooting for his 21st film that is directed by debutant Pradeep Chilukuri. The shoot of the film reached the final stages and it is slated for release this year. The makers spent over Rs 8 crores for the climax episode that was shot for almost 30 days. Thousands of juniors along with the lead actors worked on the action stunt for a long time. A grand set was constructed to shoot the action episode of this untitled film. Veteran actress Vijayashanthi has a crucial role and she plays the role of a cop in the actioner.

Ashoka Films and NTR Arts are the producers and the makers will announce the details of the film officially soon. Nandamuri Kalyanram also lined up the sequel of Bimbisara and the shoot of the film commences very soon. Anil Paduri directs this big-budget periodic drama and NTR Arts are the producers. Kalyanram has more films lined up and they will be announced soon.