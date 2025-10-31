Nandamuri Tejeswini Sparkles As Face Of Siddhartha Fine Jewellers

Siddhartha Fine Jewellers has unveiled Nandamuri Tejeswini as its official Brand Ambassador, marking a glitzy new chapter for the luxury jewellery brand in the Telugu states. The announcement has generated excitement, as Tejeswini brings with her the legacy and charm of one of Telugu cinema’s most iconic families.

Granddaughter of the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and daughter of celebrated actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tejeswini makes her official public debut in this campaign. Her poised presence and natural grace immediately command attention, reflecting a blend of tradition, sophistication, and contemporary style.

Tejeswini, who is married to noted academician and Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumalli Bharath, lends an aura of beauty and refinement to the brand. The collaboration signals Siddhartha Fine Jewellers’ intent to resonate with audiences who value heritage, elegance, and understated luxury.

The promotional film, helmed by director D Yamuna Kishore, showcases Tejeswini with a graceful screen presence. Brinda Master’s choreography adds a celebratory, high-energy touch, while SS Thaman’s music enhances the visual spectacle with vibrancy and rhythm. Ayanka Bose’s cinematography captures every nuance of Tejeswini’s performance, creating frames that are both striking and memorable.

Siddhartha Fine Jewellers is helmed by three visionary women—Nagini Prasad Vemuri, Sreemani Mathukumilli, and Sreedurga Katragadda—making the brand a unique force in the luxury jewellery market.

Partnering with Tejeswini, whose heritage carries immense cultural weight, strengthens the brand’s identity and aligns it with values of legacy, artistry, and timeless elegance.