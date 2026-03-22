Nandi Awards Set to Return in Andhra Pradesh, Government Signals Fresh Push for Artists

After a long pause, the prestigious Nandi Awards in Andhra Pradesh are set to make a comeback. The state government has indicated that it is ready to revive the awards and recognize talent across cinema, television, and theatre.

State Cinematography and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh confirmed that preparations are underway to organize the awards ceremony soon. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, he said the government is committed to honoring artists and providing them the recognition they deserve.

The move comes at a time when discussions around artist recognition have gained momentum. Recent remarks by Megastar Chiranjeevi at the Gaddar Film Awards in Telangana drew attention to the need for stronger support to artists in Andhra Pradesh. The government appears to have taken this feedback seriously and is now acting on it.

The revival of the Nandi Awards is expected to bring renewed energy to the film industry. It will also extend support to television artists and theatre performers who have long been waiting for a platform that acknowledges their work.

The minister also spoke about plans to position Visakhapatnam as a major hub for film production. He said the city offers excellent locations and the government will provide the necessary infrastructure to attract filmmakers. This initiative is aimed at boosting the local economy and creating more opportunities for artists and technicians.

In addition to film awards, the government is planning to organize Nandi Natakotsavams to promote theatre and traditional art forms. A special jury will be appointed to ensure a fair and transparent selection process. Details regarding applications and guidelines will be announced soon.