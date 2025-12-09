Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha to Arrive on December 12th

With the postponement of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, all the announced films of December 12th are being pushed to new dates. Nandu’s upcoming movie Psych Siddhartha is carrying decent expectations and the new age drama will stick to its release date and the film will release as per the plan on December 12th. Top producer Suresh Babu watched the film, loved the product and he bought the theatrical rights of Psych Siddhartha for a fancy price. The film will get a good release in the Telugu states through Suresh Movies.

Varun Reddy is the director of Psych Siddhartha and Nandu, Yamini Bhaskar, Sakshi Chaturvedi will be seen in the lead roles. Nandu himself co-produced the film along with Shyam Sunder Reddy Thudi produced the film. Smaran Sai is the music composer. The team of Psych Siddhartha has promoted the film well and the film will get a decent number of screens in AP and Telangana even after Akhanda 2 hits the screens.