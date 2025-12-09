x
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Home > Movie News

Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha to Arrive on December 12th

Published on December 9, 2025 by sankar

Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha to Arrive on December 12th

With the postponement of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, all the announced films of December 12th are being pushed to new dates. Nandu’s upcoming movie Psych Siddhartha is carrying decent expectations and the new age drama will stick to its release date and the film will release as per the plan on December 12th. Top producer Suresh Babu watched the film, loved the product and he bought the theatrical rights of Psych Siddhartha for a fancy price. The film will get a good release in the Telugu states through Suresh Movies.

Varun Reddy is the director of Psych Siddhartha and Nandu, Yamini Bhaskar, Sakshi Chaturvedi will be seen in the lead roles. Nandu himself co-produced the film along with Shyam Sunder Reddy Thudi produced the film. Smaran Sai is the music composer. The team of Psych Siddhartha has promoted the film well and the film will get a decent number of screens in AP and Telangana even after Akhanda 2 hits the screens.

