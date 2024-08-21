x
Nani about an interesting remake with Nag Ashwin

Published on August 21, 2024 by

Natural Star Nani is one actor who spends ample time promoting his films. He promoted Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in Hyderabad, Chennai and in Kochi. He is back in Hyderabad and he attended a Q&A session today in Hyderabad. The actor shared an interesting update. “Me and Nag Ashwin wanted to remake Chiranjeevi garu’s Chantabbai with a modern touch suiting the current trend. But we dropped our plans after the release of Naveen Polishetty’s Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya” told Nani.

Nani is the lead actor in Nag Ashwin’s debut film Yevade Subramanyam and Nag Ashwin went on to direct super hit films like Mahanati and Kalki 2898 AD. There are rumors that Nani will be seen in a cameo in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD and the filming starts next year. Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya. The film hits the screens on August 29th across the globe.

