Nani about Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Film

The news came as a big surprise in Telugu cinema and it is happening very soon. Natural Star Nani will co-produce the next big film of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Dasara fame Srikanth Odela will direct this actioner. Sudhakar Cherukuri and Nani will jointly produce this film and the shoot commences next year. During a recent interview, Nani responded about the film and how it happened. “Chiranjeevi garu is like a member of our family. He is known for his dance and action. We are really focused on something big. Srikanth’s madness with our Chiranjeevi garu will be a great great combination. We are trying to crack something like that” told Nani.

He continued saying “The film will be an interesting one and it will be an extremely proud moment for me to be able to do that with Srikanth. I never actually imagined to produce a film with Chiranjeevi garu. It happened unexpectedly and it is a big responsibility for me as an actor. Hope we will do our best”. The film directed by Srikanth Odela will commence next year and it is said to be an action entertainer. Anirudh Ravichander will score the music and more details will be announced before the shoot commences.