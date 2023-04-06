Nani about the sequel for Dasara

Natural Star Nani is left delighted with the super success of Dasara. A grand success meet of the film took place last evening in Karimnagar. Nani thanked Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajamouli, Sukumar and others for supporting the film and promoting the positive word of mouth. He also responded about the sequel for Dasara. He said that there would be no sequel for Dasara and it is a single part. He also said that Dasara is a single piece and there is no score for the second part.

Dasara is a love story set in the backdrop of Telangana in Karimnagar district. The film is directed by a debutant Srikanth Odela and the film had Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Sudhakar Cherukuri invested big on the film and Nani’s performance along with the technical aspects worked big for the film. Nani is currently shooting for his next film in Goa and the film will release this year.