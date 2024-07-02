Nani and Rana Daggubati to lock Horns?

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani has decided to complete a quick film and he signed HIT 3. The actor plays the role of a cop in this investigative thriller and the filming will start this year. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Nani’s Wallposter Cinema are the producers. Quick schedules are planned for the filming. As per the ongoing buzz, Rana Daggubati has been approached to essay the role of the lead antagonist and the discussions are going on. Nani and Rana share a great bonding with each other. Rana never hesitates to pick up challenging and interesting roles.

HIT franchise is based on the lead actor who hunts for psycho killers. Rana’s role will be deadly as per the buzz. The film will be shot in 100 days across Hyderabad, Kashmir, Sikkim and other beautiful locations. Nani has completed the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and he is currently holidaying in the USA. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram directed by Vivek Athreya is slated for August 29th release.