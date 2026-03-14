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Home > Movie News

Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film on Hold?

Published on March 14, 2026 by swathy

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Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film on Hold?

Talented and sensible director Sekhar Kammula has been discussing a script with Natural Star Nani from a long time. Nani suggested several changes and Sekhar Kammula has done them. He worked on the final script after the release of Kubera and a recent meeting took place between Sekhar Kammula and Nani. The latest development says that the film is no longer happening and is kept on hold. Nani also moved on and signed new films.

Sekhar Kammula started working on a new script and he will pitch the ideas to young actors. Sekhar Kammula takes a long time to work on a script and he also keeps his films on sets for a long time. But Nani is one actor who finishes films in quick schedules in less than six months. Nani is shooting for The Paradise and he has Bloody Romeo lined up with Sujeeth and the film rolls this year. After this, Nani is discussing a script with Venky Atluri and the film may roll next year. For now, Sekhar Kammula and Nani film is not happening.

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