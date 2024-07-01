x
Nani and Sekhar Kammula to join Hands

Talented director and writer Sekhar Kammula is currently busy with Kubera, an action thriller that has Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. The film’s shoot is happening currently and it is slated for release next year in all the Indian languages. Asian Suniel is the producer of this film. As per the update we hear, Sekhar Kammula is holding talks with Natural Star Nani for a film. The talks are currently in initial stages and things will be finalized soon. If things get finalized, the shoot will start next year and Asian Suniel will produce this project.

Nani is done with the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film is slated for August 29th release. He has HIT 3 lined up with Sailesh Kolanu and Nani’s Wallposter Cinema will produce this project. He also has a film with Dasara fame Srikanth Odela and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. The shoot of both these films will start this year. Meanwhile, Sekhar Kammula will complete Kubera and he will work on the script.

