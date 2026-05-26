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Home > Movie News

Nani and Srikanth Odela combination send mass tremors with Aaya Sher

Published on May 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Nani and Srikanth Odela combination send mass tremors with Aaya Sher

Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela are once again proving to be an unstoppable force in Telugu cinema. Scheduled to hit the screens on August 21, 2026, their upcoming cinematic spectacle is already creating shockwaves. The powerful Aaya Sher track has roared past the 150 million+ views mark on YouTube with 1.6 million likes.

This phenomenal response makes it the fastest in Nani anna’s career to achieve this feat, beating the records of Chamkeela Angeesi. While Anirudh Ravichander has been delivering big chartbusters time and again, and has given another phenomenal beat here, it is the vision of Srikanth Odela and the unmatched swag of Nani that elevate the song. The core focus rightfully remains on this actor-director pair who perfectly understand the pulse of the masses.

The blockbuster combo of Nani and Srikanth Odela won’t slow down anytime soon. Whether it is school kids, college youth at concerts, mass audience, or class audience, andaru vibe ayitunaru ee song ki. With the song only growing bigger with time, fans can confidently expect another chartbuster loading soon.

Next No Last Minute Rush for Peddi Previous Example of Crisis : An Actor pays from his Pocket
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TRENDING

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No Last Minute Rush for Peddi
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Nani and Srikanth Odela combination send mass tremors with Aaya Sher
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Nani and Srikanth Odela combination send mass tremors with Aaya Sher
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