Home > Movie News

Nani and Sujeeth film in Trouble?

Published on May 15, 2024 by

Nani and Sujeeth film in Trouble?

The decline in the non-theatrical market and the fluctuations in the theatrical sector has been turning into a severe threat for some of the projects. Nani has signed a film in the direction of Sujeeth and it is an actioner planned on a massive budget. DVV Entertainment is on board to bankroll the project. As per the ongoing speculation, the film is kept on hold for now due to the budget issues. DVV Danayya wanted to slash down the project and Sujeeth is on a hunt for a new producer. A couple of producers are currently in the race to take over the project.

Nani has been hiking his remuneration and he has a rock-solid non-theatrical market. But the budget of Sujeeth’s film falls beyond Nani’s market and Danayya is not ready for a risk. For now, the talks are going on and things will be decided soon. Nani is currently occupied with the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in the direction of Vivek Athreya. The film hits the screens on August 29th.

Next EC summons AP CS, DGP to Delhi Previous 2024 Second Half: Crucial for Tollywood
