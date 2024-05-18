Nani and Sujeeth Film: Three Producers in Race

x
It is almost official that Natural Star Nani’s next film to be directed by Sujeeth will change hands. DVV Danayya who is the official producer is not ready to take up the project considering the budget involved. Nani and Sujeeth are holding talks about the film and there are three producers in the race who are interested to take over the project. S Naga Vamsi who produced Jersey with Nani is in the race to acquire the film. Venkat Boyanapally of Niharika Entertainment that produced Shyam Singha Roy with Nani too is in the race.

TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory is showing interest in producing the film. The financials and the remunerations are worked out. Nani has to take the final call on the producer. Nani is currently shooting for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in the direction of Vivek Athreya and the film is produced by DVV Entertainment. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is slated for August 29th release across the globe. Nani also signed a film for Dasara director Srikanth Odela and the film is in pre-production stages.

