Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Nani clarifies about his Shelved Film

Published on August 23, 2024 by ratnasri

Nani clarifies about his Shelved Film

Natural Star Nani usually lines up and announces his new films when his current project is under making. His fans were extremely delighted after the news broke out that Nani will soon work with Saaho and OG fame Sujeeth. DVV Danayya was on board to produce this prestigious action entertainer but soon the news broke out that the film got shelved. Danayya was not ready to invest big as the film is planned on a huge budget. Both Nani and Sujeeth remained tight-lipped about the film. But during the promotions of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani issued a clarification about the film.

He said that Sujeeth’s film is happening and it fell in the right place. “We wanted to bring the film forward but it did not happen. It fell in the right place and it will happen soon. Sujeeth will have enough time to complete the pre-production work. The film will start rolling after Srikanth Odela’s film and it will be announced at the right time” told Nani. A top production house is on board to bankroll the project and the respective agreements have been done. Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will release on August 29th and he will kickstart the shoot of HIT 3 very soon.

