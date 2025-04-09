x
Home > Movie News

Nani closes Doors for Wall Poster Cinema

Published on April 9, 2025 by swathy

Nani closes Doors for Wall Poster Cinema

Natural Star Nani is one of the most successful actors among tier two heroes. He also floated Wall Poster Cinema and he started producing content-driven films. After Awe and HIT franchise, he recently produced Court and the film is a massive hit. Court brought the biggest profits for the size on which it was made. Wall Poster Cinema is knocked by a heap of new talent and young, upcoming directors. The team of Wall Poster Cinema has now closed doors saying that the production house is not taking up any new projects.

Nani’s sister Deepti Ghanta is all set to direct a small film and it would be produced by Nani. The production house also finalized a project in association with Netflix and the shoots of both these films will start this year. Nani and Wall Poster Cinema will have no new films to take up for now and they are not accepting new scripts. The team decided not to listen to new scripts till they complete the shoots of these two new films. Nani will focus more on acting and he will soon start the shoot of The Paradise. The film releases next year.

