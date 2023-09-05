Nani Completes 15 Years, An Inspiring Journey!

Natural Star Nani successfully completed 15 years in the Telugu film industry as a male lead actor. He began his journey as a radio jockey and then turned assistant director for Bapu and Indraganti Mohana Krishna. Nani made his debut as an actor with Ashta Chamma and he has reached many heights in these 15 years.

Like many other actors, Nani saw many ups and downs in his career. But his journey is so inspiring that he came back strongly every time, in tough circumstances. Be it his comedy timing, his natural acting, or his emotional performances, Nani many times proved that he is an all-rounder and a true versatile actor.

Nani who played a mass and rugged character for the first time in Dasara scored the biggest hit in his career with the movie. He is set to enthrall us with Hi Nanna which will have a Pan India release. Let’s wish him all the luck for his future endeavours!