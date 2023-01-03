Nani continues to thrill his Fans

Natural Star Nani met thousands of his fans before the release of Shyam Singha Roy. The makers have spent lavishly for the event. Nani spent a complete day posing for his fans and he interacted with them. He also spent time serving lunch for the fans. The actor today is meeting his fans today and all the arrangements are done. The event will take place in Yousufguda and the passes are distributed to the hardcore fans of Nani in advance. Nani will spend a day with his fans today and his fans flew down from the Telugu states.

Nani needs a solid theatrical hit and he is super confident on Dasara. The film is also the costliest attempt in his career. Dasara also showcases a never seen shade of Nani. This rustic romantic drama is announced for March 30th, 2023 release. Nani announced his new film that will start rolling this January. He also will feature in HIT 3 and the film rolls during the end of this year. The actor is also in plans to announce two new films this year.