Nani escapes two major Accidents

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of Dasara, a rustic village based entertainer that is set in the backdrop of Telangana. The film directed by a debutant Srikanth releases on March 30th across the nation and it is the first pan-Indian attempt from Nani. The talented actor is promoting the film across the nation. During a recent interview, Nani said that he escaped two major accidents on the sets of Dasara which tells that his role is challenging. Nani spent long time for the makeup to get into the role. He also said that he had to shoot for the film in extreme temperatures and he plays the role of a youngster who steals coal from the local trains near Singareni.

The film is set in the village of Veerlapally. Nani was trained specially in the accent of Telangana. The trailer generated huge buzz around the film. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and she plays a deglam role in this rustic entertainer. Nani says that he is picking up challenging roles as he wish to be remembered as an actor. Nani says that he is completely satisfied as a producer and he wants to give more interesting films through his banner. The actor commenced the shoot of his next film and he has lined up three interesting projects.