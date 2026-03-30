Nani in Talks to Produce a New Film?

Natural Star Nani has delivered a huge blockbuster with Court as a producer. This small-budget courtroom drama has left Nani and his team in big profits. Nani is not in a hurry and he is lining up new films as producer. He signed the second film of Court director Ram Jagadeesh and the team is in talks with Dulquer Salmaan for the lead role. A better clarity on this project is expected after the final narration takes place.

Nani has finalized a new project as per the recent speculation in Telugu cinema. Impressed with the work of Muralikanth in Dhandoraa, Nani met Muralikanth and a project is now on cards. Rumors say that the team has approached Malayalam actor Naslen for the lead role. Naslen was seen in Premalu and Lokah – Chapter 1. Both these films fared well in Telugu. Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema will produce this project and the talks are now in the initial stages.

Nani will also produce a film that will be directed by his sister Deepti Ghanta. All these three films will roll next year and the Natural Star will make an announcement soon.