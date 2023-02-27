Nani India Wide Promotions For Dasara

Nani has been spending enough time like never before for the promotions of his Pan India film Dasara which will have its release in nearly one month.

The team organized an event to release every promotional material and they will be following the same for next publicity stuff too.

From first glimpse to songs to theatrical trailer, every promotional material related to the movie garnered a massive response.

Now, Nani and team is planning India wide promotions. As part of it, they will be visiting major cities in all southern states as well as northern states in the coming days.

They will be interacting with media and will be sharing their experiences in making this mass action entertainer.

In fact, vigorous promotions are must for a Pan India release and team Dasara is doing the same.

Srikanth Odela is directing the movie on SLV Cinemas banner with Keerthy Suresh playing the heroine and Dasara will hit the screens on March 30th.