Nani is Mastering the Game in Telugu Cinema

Natural Star Nani has reached a different level among the tier two actors of Telugu cinema. With consistency in delivering impressive films, he gained a strong hold on the non-theatrical deals of his films irrespective of the director and the producer of his film. Digital giants like Netflix and Amazon are competing to shell out big money for the digital rights of his films. Soon after the launch of his new film, the digital deal is getting closed and this is a rare case for any other actor.

Apart from this, Nani is also keen to take himself to the next level. His two upcoming films are planned on record budgets which are beyond his market. But the producers are ready for risk after they had a firm belief in Nani. The Paradise is currently in shooting mode and the makers are spending lavishly on the film. This is the most expensive film of Nani till date. The same is the case with his upcoming movie Bloody Romeo directed by Sujeeth. The film too will be an expensive outing for Nani.

After delivering a lot of impressive films, Nani is now Mastering the Game with big-budget attempts to reach to the next level in the Number Game in Telugu cinema.