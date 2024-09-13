Nani joins HIT 3

Natural Star Nani recently announced his next film HIT 3 and it is an action entertainer directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The filming of HIT 3 started today in Hyderabad and the schedule will continue till the end of this month. The heroine is yet to be announced and the episodes on Nani are shot currently. Nani plays a ruthless cop Arjun Sarkaar in this actioner. The film will be shot across several states of the country. A major portion will be shot in Kashmir and Sikkim along with Hyderabad. Nani’s home banner Wall Poster Cinema are the producers.

The filming of HIT 3 is expected to be completed by the end of February. Sanu Varghese will handle the cinematography work for this expensive project. Nani has Srikanth Odela’s film and Sujeeth’s action drama lined up to shoot. He is also in talks with Sekhar Kammula for a film.