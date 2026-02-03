Nani lines up Three Films for Wall Poster Cinema

Natural Star Nani is one Tollywood actor who has been consistently delivering impressive and successful films. He floated Wall Poster Cinema and produced HIT Franchise along with a small film titled Court. Court happened to be one of the most profitable films in 2025 among the small movies. 2026 will not have any films from Nani as producer and Nani is now lining up three films for 2027.

He will produce HIT 4 and Karthi has come on board as the lead actor. Sailesh Kolanu will direct the film and the shoot is expected to commence during the second half of 2027. Nani also has a film with Court director Ram Jagadeesh and Dulquer Salmaan is in talks to play the lead role. If all goes well, the film too will start rolling next year. Apart from these, Nani will produce a small-budget film to be directed by his sister Deepti Ghanta. The scriptwork of the film is happening currently and the shoot starts next year. Nani has now three films lined up as producer for 2027.