Nani: Natural Star for a Reason

Natural Star Nani is the most bankable actor of Telugu cinema among the tier two actors. He has been quite consistent and has been delivering hits. It may be a surprise but Nani is the only Telugu actor whose producers have been making profits for every film. His solid non-theatrical market is rock solid and he has been evolving as an actor for every film. He managed to release three films every year before the pandemic. Now, he has been delivering two promising films every year. Gang Leader is the only failure for Nani in theatres if we exclude V and Tuck Jagadish that were released on OTT.

Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy, Dasara and Hi Nanna have been his best works in the recent times. His films fared very well on OTT platforms and the digital platforms have been paying a big price for the digital rights of his upcoming movies. Nani is a producer’s actor and his films never went over budget from the past few years. Nani also works without breaks and is not particular about the remuneration. He also takes his pay after completing his dubbing part before the release of his films. He is also producing interesting films on Wall Poster Cinema. He is an inspiration for the upcoming actors. He is a Natural Star for a reason and Nani is celebrating his birthday today. Wishing him a very Happy Birthday to Nani. His upcoming film HIT 3 is slated for May 1st release and he has films lined up with Cibi Chakravarthy, Sujeeth, Srikanth Odela and others in the coming years.