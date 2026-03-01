x
Home > Movie News

Nani stuns with his bulky transformation for The Paradise

Published on March 1, 2026 by nymisha

Nani stuns with his bulky transformation for The Paradise

Natural Star Nani has been pushing the boundaries for each of his film. His script choices and performance has made him a huge star in Telugu Cinema. Now, the actor is working with Srikanth Odela, who delivered mass cult actioner, The Paradise. The transformation to play Jadal in the film is shocking everyone.

He released new look photos from his gym and after working out in a bulky body, he looks jacked up and stunning. The actor has gone through this huge body transformation to fit the raw and intense world created by director Srikanth Odela. This wasn’t a simple feat; Nani hired a dedicated trainer and strictly followed a new diet and hard workout routine to reach peak physical form.

Director Srikanth Odela reportedly pushed the actor to his limits with a wonderful script that required a never-before-seen look. The impact of this hard work is visible in the latest mass anthem, Aaya Sher, where Nani’s rugged avatar has left the audience stunned. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music and he fired up all cylinders with the first single, itself.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a grand scale, the movie is being positioned as a global Indian film. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on 21st August 2026, in multiple Indian and International languages. Between the intense physical preparation and the high-octane technical craft, The Paradise promises to be a landmark film in Nani’s career, offering a look and performance that will stay with the audience for a long time.

