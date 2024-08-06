Nani takes special care for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Natural Star Nani’s next film is titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film is slated for August 29th release. Vivek Athreya is the director and this is their second collaboration after Ante Sundaraniki. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action thriller with some stellar cast and crew members. There are cult fans for Ante Sundaraniki though the film did not do well in theatres. This is because of the lengthy runtime. Close to three hours of runtime is not ideal for a rom-com and the team of Ante Sundaraniki was criticized. Now Nani is taking special care on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

He asked Vivek Athreya to come out with an ideal runtime to prevent any damage. The final runtime of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is expected to be around 2 hours and 30 minutes including the titles. Efforts are made to cut the final version at that runtime. The entire shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is completed and Nani will start promoting the film after the Independence Day weekend. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and SJ Suryah is the lead antagonist. DVV Danayya is producing Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film is made on a big budget.