Nani to team up with a Tamil Director?

Natural Star Nani is currently shooting for his next film directed by a debutant Shouryuv. The film is expected to release during Christmas this year. Nani is currently in talks with Tamil director Cibi Chakravarthy. The youngster directed Tamil super hit film Don in the past. He narrated a script to Nani and the Tollywood actor responded on a positive note. The film is said to be an action thriller and an official announcement would be made soon.

Before this, Nani will work with Vivek Athreya for a dark thriller. The film will be launched very soon. DVV Danayya will produce this project on DVV Entertainment banner. The shoot commences in October. Nani is expected to take up Cibi Chakravarthy’s film next year.