Nani to Up his ‘Number Game’

Natural Star Nani has completed 17 years in Telugu cinema. He has delivered some of the best films and he established a strong fan base across all the sections. He is away from controversies and his promotions are focused on his films alone. Post Covid-19, Nani is the only Telugu actor who consistently delivered hit films. His non-theatrical market has reached new heights and the digital giants Netflix, Amazon Prime are always eager to acquire his films. Nani’s production house Wall Poster Cinema has delivered one of the biggest hits titled Court this year.

Nani has now decided to up his ‘Number Game’ with his upcoming movies. He is in plans to take his theatrical market to the next level and he lined up two solid projects. The first one is ‘The Paradise’ directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela. The released content has generated huge buzz and the film releases in summer next year. Nani has spent months transforming himself for the role and the high voltage action stunts in the film will leave everyone in surprise. Nani will be presented in a never seen avatar and he is also expected to showcase a new side of his performance.

The other film is Sujeeth’s stylish action thriller which is planned on a record budget. The film rolls next year after ‘The Paradise’ and it is tentatively titled Bloody Romeo. A top South Superstar will play an important role in this expensive attempt and a major portion will be shot in Europe. The film will also be high on action and it would be a treat for the masses. In 2026, Nani will have two big releases and the results will decide the theatrical number game of Nani’s upcoming movies. For now, he is working to up his Number Game.