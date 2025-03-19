x
Home > Movie News

Nani, Vijay Are Easy-going & Ambitious: Nag Ashwin

Published on March 19, 2025 by nymisha

After 10 years, Nag Ashwin’s debut directorial venture Yevade Subramanyam is set to be re-released in theatres on the 21st of this month.

Director Nag Ashwin, reflecting on the journey, mentioned that he was unaware of the fan rivalry between Nani and Vijay Deverakonda at the time.

He shared, “When we started, Nani was very supportive of Vijay Deverakonda, and Vijay also helped Nani with a few scenes. Both are easy-going and ambitious individuals.”

Nag Ashwin also revealed that he had prepared two other scripts, but they never came to fruition. “Swapna and Priyanka didn’t connect with the other stories. However, they loved the idea of Yevade Subramanyam. They believed in the script wholeheartedly and felt it had a fresh, sunrise-like quality.”

According to the director, neither Subbu nor Rishi are portrayed as perfect characters. “Everyone has two sides, two phases. How you balance them is what life is about, and that’s the essence of the film,” Nag Ashwin explained.

He believes that the movie will now reach a wider audience. “When we initially released the film, it coincided with Nani’s other movie debuting on the same day. But now, the content will resonate more and have a broader appeal,” he added.

In a recent reunion, Nani and Vijay Deverakonda were joined by actress Malvika Nair and the rest of the film’s team.

