Home > Movie News

Nani’s Audacious Look In The Paradise Breaks Internet

Published on March 3, 2025 by swathy

Nani’s Audacious Look In The Paradise Breaks Internet

Natural Star Nani is carving a unique path in his career, consistently pushing boundaries with every challenging role he takes on. In his latest project, The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, Nani is set to appear in a completely intense new avatar.

The teaser for the film, titled Raw Statement, was released today and has already created a massive buzz across social media in multiple languages, and is also in top trends. While fans are discussing everything from Nani’s striking character look to his powerful on-screen presence, the visuals, and the gripping background score, one detail stands out above all: a tattoo on Nani’s hand.

The tattoo, which features the cuss word LK has become the focal point of a heated conversation online. In the world of cinema, such bold expressions are rare, and the use of these words, often associated with profanity, is considered a bold move. However, Nani, who places a high value on the script and the emotional depth of his scenes, chose to carry this tattoo, a move that demonstrates his courage and commitment to his role.

Nani’s audacious look has truly broken the internet. This bold move has garnered widespread praise, with many applauding his fearless approach to risk-taking. It also gives us a glimpse into the kind of intense and raw content the film promises. If the teaser is any indication, The Paradise is set to be a high-octane, Mad Max- entertainer unlike anything Indian cinema has seen before.

