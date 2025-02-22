x
Home > Movie News

Nani’s Big Profits with Court

Published on February 22, 2025 by swathy

Nani’s Big Profits with Court

Natural Star Nani has floated his production house Wall Poster Cinema and he is producing content-driven films. He produced a small film titled Court and the film is a courtroom drama and Priyadarshi played the lead role in the film. Court is directed by Ram Jagadeesh and Harsh Roshan, Sridevi will be seen in other prominent roles. The film is made on a minimal budget of Rs 6 crores approximately. Priyadarshi was paid Rs 2 crores and the rest of the amount was spent on the making and the remunerations.

Netflix has bought the digital rights of the film for a whopping Rs 9 crores. Nani made profits even before the release and the satellite rights are yet to be sold. All the revenue that comes from theatres would be a profit for Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema. His sister Deepthi Ghanta handled the production responsibilities along with Prashanti Tipirneni. Court is slated for March 14th and the team kick-started the promotions yesterday.

