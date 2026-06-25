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Home > Movie News

Nani’s Bloody Romeo in Summer Race

Published on June 25, 2026 by nymisha

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Nani’s Bloody Romeo in Summer Race

Natural Star Nani generally works without breaks and he has strict targets kept for the release deadlines of his films. It all went wrong for The Paradise and the release was pushed several times. This is due to the director Srikanth Odela and his over focus. The film has gained the needed buzz and the talks are now going on that The Paradise will have a September 25th release in theatres in a grand manner and the official statement will come soon. Nani is expected to complete the entire portions before the end of July or by the mid of August.

His next film Bloody Romeo schedules are badly impacted due to the delay in the shoot of The Paradise. Bloody Romeo directed by Sujeeth will head for shoot from September as per the update. The entire script work is completed and the locations are locked. The schedules are currently planned after Nani allocated dates for the film. The makers have plans to release the film during summer 2027 and an official announcement will be made soon. Prithviraj Sukumaran has a key role assigned in this stylish action drama and a major portion of the filming will happen in London. Niharika Entertainment will produce Nani’s Bloody Romeo.

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