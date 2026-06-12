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Home > Movie News

Nani’s Bloody Romeo Team in London

Published on June 12, 2026 by sankar

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Nani’s Bloody Romeo Team in London

Natural Star Nani is gearing up for one more expensive film that will be directed by OG fame Sujeeth. Titled Bloody Romeo, the film’s first glimpse raised the expectations on the film. A major portion of the shoot will take place in London for over two months. Sujeeth and his team are currently finalizing the locations for the shoot. The team flew to London to lock the locations and they will be back to Hyderabad soon.

Meanwhile, Nani will complete the pending shoot of The Paradise. The shoot of Bloody Romeo was planned from March initially but it was pushed to a later date due to the delay in The Paradise. Niharika Entertainment will bankroll Bloody Romeo and the announcements will start rolling after the release of The Paradise. For now, Sujeeth has completed the scriptwork of the film. He is also working on the script of OG 2.

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