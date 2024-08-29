Nani’s Consistency: Talk of Tollywood

Several young actors like Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Sharwanand, Nithiin, Naga Chaitanya, Sudheer Babu, Gopichand and others have been struggling to score a decent hit at the box-office. Their theatrical and the non-theatrical market have been impacted. Among the tier two heroes, Nani is the only actor who has been consistent and is growing his market with every film. Post Covid-19, Nani is the only actor who had the best success rate in Tollywood. Shyam Singha Roy has been a remarkable film for Nani as an actor and it exposed the new side of him. Ante Sundaraniki was a disappointment because of the lengthy runtime but the film has cult fans on OTT.

Dasara emerged as the biggest opener in Nani’s career and the film took him closer to the masses. Hi Nanna stands as an emotional tale and is a decent hit. His latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released today and the talk is decent. Keeping the film’s box-office numbers aside, Nani delivered one more decent film for sure. Nani’s consistency is the talk of Tollywood. The actor works on 2-3 films every year and all his films release as per the scheduled time. Nani is also the only Telugu actor who is allocating close to 20 days to promote his films. He also stands for his producers and it is a known secret for all the producers he worked with. On the whole, Nani emerged as the Consistent Star in Telugu cinema.