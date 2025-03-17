Nani’s Court dominates Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba

Two movies Dilruba and Court released on Friday and both these films had Thursday night premieres in selected cities. Court has shown a clear domination all over right from the Telugu states to the USA. The film surprised the trade circles with outstanding performance. Nani backed this small budget film which is a courtroom drama featuring Priyadarshi, Sivaji, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Rohini and Sai Kumar in the lead roles. The film was screened for Nani’s close friends and media on Wednesday night and this had a huge positive impact.

On the other hand, Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba opened on a poor note all over. The paid premieres even caused more damage for the film. The Friday openings are poor and the film struggled to report decent numbers over the weekend. Court dominated the weekend and it would end up as a profitable film for all. Nani has released Court on his own as he recovered the complete investment through the non-theatrical rights. Dilruba will end up as a loss project. Court will also have an advantage over the next weekend as there are no major releases on Friday.