x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani’s Court dominates Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba

Published on March 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Robbery in Vishwak Sen’s House
image
Photos: Arjun Son of Vyjayanthy Movie Teaser launch
image
Nani’s Court dominates Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba
image
Tax Arrears Plague Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
image
AP Electricity Bill Relief: TDP Lead Government Eases Power Burden for Public

Nani’s Court dominates Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba

Two movies Dilruba and Court released on Friday and both these films had Thursday night premieres in selected cities. Court has shown a clear domination all over right from the Telugu states to the USA. The film surprised the trade circles with outstanding performance. Nani backed this small budget film which is a courtroom drama featuring Priyadarshi, Sivaji, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Rohini and Sai Kumar in the lead roles. The film was screened for Nani’s close friends and media on Wednesday night and this had a huge positive impact.

On the other hand, Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba opened on a poor note all over. The paid premieres even caused more damage for the film. The Friday openings are poor and the film struggled to report decent numbers over the weekend. Court dominated the weekend and it would end up as a profitable film for all. Nani has released Court on his own as he recovered the complete investment through the non-theatrical rights. Dilruba will end up as a loss project. Court will also have an advantage over the next weekend as there are no major releases on Friday.

Next Photos: Arjun Son of Vyjayanthy Movie Teaser launch Previous Tax Arrears Plague Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
else

TRENDING

image
Robbery in Vishwak Sen’s House
image
Nani’s Court dominates Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba
image
Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Teaser: NKR, Vijayashanth’s Show

Latest

image
Robbery in Vishwak Sen’s House
image
Photos: Arjun Son of Vyjayanthy Movie Teaser launch
image
Nani’s Court dominates Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba
image
Tax Arrears Plague Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
image
AP Electricity Bill Relief: TDP Lead Government Eases Power Burden for Public

Most Read

image
Tax Arrears Plague Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
image
AP Electricity Bill Relief: TDP Lead Government Eases Power Burden for Public
image
YS Vivekananda Murder Case : YSRCP Supporters Attacks Dastagiri’s Wife

Related Articles

Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Ram Charan spotted Manju Warrier Casual Look Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot Dilruba Movie Review Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions