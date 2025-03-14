x
Home > Movie News

Nani’s Court takes the Top Seat

Published on March 14, 2025 by swathy

Nani’s Court takes the Top Seat

Natural Star Nani and his Wall Poster Cinema is backing interesting content. His upcoming film Court released today. Two days before the film’s release, the team decided to screen the film for the common audience and the media. This worked big time and the film opened to positive reviews. The film was released with paid premieres last night and this brought the needed momentum for the film. The film went beyond the expectations and opened on a super strong note all over. Court is racing towards a huge blockbuster for the budget on which the film was made.

The evening and the night shows are sold out across all the major cities of the Telugu states. Court opened to bigger numbers in the USA surpassing several closing numbers of biggies. Court is expected to have a great run in the USA. Nani along with the team celebrated the success this evening. Court is expected to have a super strong weekend. With no releases next week, Court would be the first choice for several film lovers in the second weekend.

Ram Jagadeesh directed Court and Priyadarshi, Sivaji, Rohini, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sai Kumar and Harsha Vardhan played the lead roles. Wall Poster Cinema produced the film and Nani’s brand value helped the film big time to bring the needed curiosity.

Next Court Movie Success Celebrations Previous Pawan Kalyan Speech Live From JanaSena JayaKethanam Meeting
